Some 300,000 Arab Pilgrims To Be Helped By Central Circumambulation Program

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 12:31 PM

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from Arab Countries was implementing the Central Circumambulation Program for this year's Hajj season at 60 centers under the supervision of the Coordination Committee for Arabab Al-Tawaif Establishments.

Supervisor General of the program Dr. Othman Qazzaz said that the program coordinates the reception of pilgrims after arriving in the Kingdom and organizes their tawaf (circumambulation) at the Grand Mosque.

He added that the program had started 14 years ago, and is being expanded and developed every year, with positive responses from mutawifs companies abroad.

The Motawif application was launched to serve pilgrims and organize their arrival and tafwij (Group Dispatch) to and from the Grand Mosque, said Qazzaz. It also provides guidance by showing pilgrims the correct way to perform the circumambulation.

Qazzaz said that there are 60 centers of mutawifs companies for pilgrims of Arab countries that will receive about 250,000 to 300,000 pilgrims who will perform the tawaf after their arrival at their residences in Makkah.

