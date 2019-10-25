UrduPoint.com
Some 50,000 Residents Evacuated As Fire Rages Near Los Angeles: Officials

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Some 50,000 residents evacuated as fire rages near Los Angeles: officials

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Some 50,000 residents were ordered to flee their homes north of Los Angeles on Thursday as a fast-moving wildfire driven by high winds raged out of control.

The so-called Tick Fire in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, broke out in the early afternoon and quickly consumed 5,000 acres (2,023 hectares), fire officials said.

The blaze also forced the closure of a major highway and several roads.

