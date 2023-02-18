Some historical landmarks spared in quake-hit Turkish city of Kahramanmaras

Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The urban center of Kahramanmaras, the province at the epicenter of devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye earlier this month, suffered widespread damage in the strong tremors, with many buildings collapsing in the centuries-old city.

Some major streets leading to the heart of the city, home to many historical sites, have been closed off by the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the quakes, which claimed thousands of lives in southern Türkiye.

As debris is removed, however, residents have regained road access to the Grand Bazaar, dating back half a millennium, which itself was nearly unscathed by the earthquakes. In fact, some businesses have started reopening their doors to help people feel like "life will return to normal." Ali Gul, who owns an underwear shop in the bazaar, told Anadolu that no destruction had befallen its long covered streets.

"Generally, our premises are in good condition, but some items fell off the shelves and we came to pick them up from the floor. Now, we'll slowly try getting back to normal," Gul said as one of his neighbors lifted their shutters to see the state of their shop.

While the shops and roof of the bazaar escaped much of the harm, local people were severely shaken mentally by the earthquakes, according to Gul, who added that the reopening of businesses heartened many.

"Our businesses being open boosts the morale of the people. We're trying to normalize to get rid of these tough times. It's surely different to walk past a closed shop and an open shop," Gul said.

The shop owner called on other businesses to open their doors and stay open even if they weren't making any sales.

"People are in need of encouragement. An open shop always means a living city. We've got to bring this dead city back to life." Right next to the Grand Bazaar, a museum dedicated to the province's famed ice cream and an Ottoman-era mansion exhibiting the 19th-century lifestyle also suffered little damage other than some fallen roof tiles.

Not so fortunate, half of the minaret of the 15th-century Maras Grand Mosque, which marks the center of the city, was lost in the disaster, with the falling debris causing some damage near the entrance of the historical mosque.

Daily prayer services have since been put on hold due to the damage, while weekly Friday prayers have been held outside.

Located a few meters down, the 15th-century mosque Tasmescit and the Cukur Turkish bath of the same era have also sustained no damage.