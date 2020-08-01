UrduPoint.com
Somerset's Jamie Overton Set For Surrey Switch

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Somerset's Jamie Overton set for Surrey switch

London, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Somerset paceman Jamie Overton will join Surrey at the end of the season, the London club announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who unlike twin brother Craig has yet to play for England, has agreed a three-year deal and is set to move to The Oval in November.

"We're very pleased Jamie will be joining us and I look forward to seeing him perform in a Surrey shirt," said Surrey director of cricket and former England captain Alec Stewart.

Overton, who has taken 164 wickets in 64 first-class appearances, added: "From the moment that Alec made contact and talked me through the opportunity, I was excited about coming to Surrey.

"I'm obviously aware of the club's history and success and these were all major attractions for me in moving from Somerset."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

