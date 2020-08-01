London, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Somerset paceman Jamie Overton will join Surrey at the end of the season, the London club announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who unlike twin brother Craig has yet to play for England, has agreed a three-year deal and is set to move to The Oval in November.

"We're very pleased Jamie will be joining us and I look forward to seeing him perform in a Surrey shirt," said Surrey director of cricket and former England captain Alec Stewart.

Overton, who has taken 164 wickets in 64 first-class appearances, added: "From the moment that Alec made contact and talked me through the opportunity, I was excited about coming to Surrey.

"I'm obviously aware of the club's history and success and these were all major attractions for me in moving from Somerset."