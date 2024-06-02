Somia Khan’s New Song “Jeetinge Jeetinge World Cup” Creates Sensation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The much-anticipated song ‘Jeetinge Jeetinge World Cup Hum Jeetinge’ by renowned singer Somia Khan has created a sensation following its launch.
While talking to media on Sunday, Somia Khan expressed optimism about the future of the country's music industry.
She said that “Jeetinge Jeetinge World Cup Hum Jeetinge“ was now available on her official channel and she was hopeful that the audiences would appreciate the effort put into the song’s lyrics and music.
The video accompanying the song showcases the remarkable performances of prominent cricketers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Mujeeb Alam's death anniversary observed34 minutes ago
-
Real estate – Paying price of an economic gimmickry6 hours ago
-
Strong moral framework promotes responsibility, accountability6 hours ago
-
Kuwaja Moinuddin’s birthday to be celebrated today2 days ago
-
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office3 days ago
-
Famous actor Adeeb remembered7 days ago
-
Talat Hussain performed on Rangeela’s voice in film ‘Insan Aur Aadmi’7 days ago
-
Igniting flame of hope for hockey’s revival in Pakistan7 days ago
-
NAPA chairman, BoD condolences Talat Hussain's death7 days ago
-
Ziarat Library - fulfillment of a lost reverie7 days ago
-
Igniting flame of hope for hockey’s revival in Pakistan7 days ago
-
South Punjab - a treasure trove of culture, heritage7 days ago