UrduPoint.com

Son Carries The Load For Spurs Amid Kane Drought

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Son carries the load for Spurs amid Kane drought

London, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Son Heung-min says he is not afraid to shoulder Tottenham's attacking burden during Harry Kane's goal drought after the South Korean sparkled in a vital 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Now without a goal in six Premier League games, Kane is on his worst scoring drought in the top-flight since 2015-16.

Kane has scored a combined six goals in the Europa Conference League and the League Cup, with a further three goals coming in an England shirt this term.

But the 28-year-old's lack of league goals is a major concern for Nuno Espirito Santo as the Tottenham manager tries to win over sceptical fans and players at the start of his reign.

Since his attempt to force a move to Manchester City ended in failure, England captain Kane has looked a shadow of the player who finished as the Premier League's top scorer last term.

After three successive league defeats, including London derby losses against Arsenal and Chelsea, Nuno desperately needed Sunday's victory.

It was Son he had to thank for buying him some much-needed breathing space.

While Kane worked hard and threatened a goal on several occasions, it was the electric Son who set up Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's opener.

After Ollie Watkins equalised, Son rode to the rescue with a blistering burst that climaxed with the cross that Villa's Matt Targett turned into his own net for the winner.

Son admitted it was a relief to get back to winning ways and he has no problems taking responsibility for leading Tottenham out of trouble.

"This win brings us a lot of good energy.

We needed that especially before the international break. It is a good feeling to win this game and going away," Son said.

"Every single game I will try to bring my best with positive energy. I got two assists but the lads were fantastic. I just crossed the ball and passed the ball.

"Everyone is experienced, everyone wants to win and take responsibility. We have to keep this mindset. When we win it is not everything, it is a long season and we start on zero again for the next game." After criticism of Nuno's perceived conservative tactics, it was intriguing to hear Son admit Tottenham had approached the Villa game with a more attacking mindset.

"We tried to play more, that is more different to a couple of weeks ago. We played without fear and we enjoyed it even when we lost the ball," he said.

"The last three games were defeats we did not want and the confidence went down but we can bounce back and go back up." Nuno isn't out of the woods yet and it will take more than one win to convince Tottenham supporters he is the right man for the job.

Amid reports that some players are already unhappy with his rigid training methods, Nuno was eager to share the credit for the Villa win.

"All the players are very important, all the players. Not only Sonny did a good game, overall the team did very well," Nuno said.

"Sonny, the way he took the team forward and the way he unbalanced them on one-v-one situations was very important.

"There were a lot of good individual performances and when this happens the team plays better."

Related Topics

Threatened Drought Job Derby London Man North Korea Turkish Lira Sunday All Share Best Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th October 2021

37 minutes ago
 High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthen ..

High-profile speaker line up highlights strengthening aviation security amid pan ..

7 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

7 hours ago
 UAE officials discuss solutions to global challeng ..

UAE officials discuss solutions to global challenges at World Policy Conference

8 hours ago
 Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features excit ..

Ireland pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai features exciting work of talented Irish des ..

8 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of ..

Mansour bin Zayed grants employees of Ministry of Presidential Affairs 8-day lea ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.