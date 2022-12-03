UrduPoint.com

Son Cries 'tears Of Happiness' As South Korea Reach World Cup Last 16

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Son cries 'tears of happiness' as South Korea reach World Cup last 16

Doha, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Son Heung-min said he cried "tears of happiness" after South Korea scored a last-gasp winner to beat Portugal 2-1 and reach the World Cup last 16 on Friday.

The Koreans appeared to be heading out of the tournament in Qatar for much of the game but Hwang Hee-chan's 91st-minute winner lifted them to second in Group H, behind Portugal.

They faced a nervous wait on the pitch for Uruguay's match against Ghana to finish. The South Americans won 2-0 but were unable to find the one goal extra they needed, going out on goals scored.

Tottenham striker Son was again not at his best and has still not scored in Qatar, but produced a brilliant assist for Hwang's winner.

After crying tears of sorrow in the last two World Cups, with South Korea eliminated in the group stage in both 2014 and 2018, finally Son was able to shed tears of joy.

"I believe these tears are tears of happiness," he said. "We waited really long for this moment and we as players believed altogether we could do this.

"There were moments when I wasn't able to do my best and I am thankful for my team-mates that they were able to cover me in the moments I wasn't able to fulfil my duties, and I'm very proud of them." South Korea have now reached the knockout phase for only the third time in their history.

If Brazil finish top of their group later Friday they will face South Korea in the next round.

"Going into the round of 16 was our goal and now we have higher goals and we will do our best to achieve those goals," said Son.

"No one knows the world of football, especially now, and (if) we have a chance to beat Brazil we will do our best and prepare our best game." Goalscorer Hwang, who came on as a substitute midway through the second half, said Son had inspired him with his words.

"Before the match Son told me said I was going to create something today," said Hwang, who missed the first two matches with a hamstring injury.

"He said 'we trust you'. When I went on as a substitute a lot of teammates also said they trusted me.

"When Son got the ball I was convinced he would pass to me and it was an excellent pass. It made my job easy." Son said the wait to find out the result across Doha, where Uruguay were desperately searching for another goal was the "longest six minutes of my life".

"In the centre circle the guys were saying that we deserve this, it's well-deserved," he said.

"I said even if Uruguay score one more goal, I'm (so) proud of this team, I'm very proud of this team and very happy that you gave everything."

Related Topics

Football World Job Qatar Doha Circle Brazil Portugal South Korea Ghana Uruguay 2018 Best Top

Recent Stories

PTI should wait for general elections to be held i ..

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack o ..

Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack on Pak embassy; assures to brin ..

1 hour ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

1 hour ago
 Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to M ..

Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to Meet Coalition Goals - US State ..

1 hour ago
 Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Gra ..

Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

1 hour ago
 Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Ca ..

Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Canceled His Passport to 'Trap' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.