UrduPoint.com

Son Fit Enough To Play In South Korea's World Cup Opener, Says Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Son fit enough to play in South Korea's World Cup opener, says coach

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Son Heung-min will be able to play in South Korea's opening World Cup match against Uruguay on Thursday despite wearing a mask after facial surgery, coach Paulo Bento said.

The Spurs attacker and South Korean skipper had surgery earlier this month after suffering a fracture around his left eye in a collision during a Champions League game.

"Son can play and will be able to play," Bento said on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen to what extent the South Korean talisman features, with the Portuguese boss cautioning: "He knows and we know that after this injury we cannot take any risks." The 30-year-old Son has been training in Qatar in a mask and South Korean fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on his fitness.

At one training session in Doha the mask appeared to be troubling Son as he went through fitness drills with the rest of the squad.

Bento insisted the mask was "natural" for the player, who has scored 35 times in more than 100 internationals and shared the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Liverpool's Mo Salah.

"The fact he will be wearing a mask is not inconvenient for him," said Bento.

"We have stuck to the plan since we arrived here, also the way we integrated him into our group shows he has been natural.

"We will see tomorrow how it will be. Our hope is that he will feel comfortable as far as possible." Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan is, however, unlikely to feature because of a hamstring problem.

- Uruguay wary - Uruguay, who boast veteran attackers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, plus younger talents such as Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez, will be favourites to win the opening Group H match.

But coach Diego Alonso said the two-time winners would be wary of South Korea whether or not Son is involved.

"Obviously Korea do not only have this player," he said. "I have lots of respect for Son, but Korea also have other players, they are very well trained, have a good coach, a very good XI, we respect everyone." After Lionel Messi's Argentina were on the end of a shock loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, veteran captain Diego Godin said Uruguay would have to "tread carefully".

The Koreans reached the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup, which they jointly hosted with Japan, but failed to get beyond the group stage at the past two tournaments.

"We have a lot of respect for our opponents, we know we're up against a great team," said Godin. "They're very competitive, they're very dynamic, with good individual players who also have a particular way of playing." The 36-year-old is one of a number of veterans for Uruguay playing in their fourth World Cup, alongside Cavani, Suarez, Fernando Muslera and Martin Caceres.

But they also have impressive Real Madrid star Valverde and fellow midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, Son's team-mate at Tottenham.

In the other Group H game on Thursday, Ghana face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Related Topics

World Qatar Darwin Liverpool Doha Argentina Portugal Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia North Korea Ghana Uruguay Gold Real Madrid Premier League Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore ..

T20 Women's Cricket: Tournament to start in Lahore from Nov 26

54 minutes ago
 Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

1 hour ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

4 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.