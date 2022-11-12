UrduPoint.com

Son Named In South Korea's World Cup Squad But 'no Final Decision'

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Son named in South Korea's World Cup squad but 'no final decision'

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Son Heung-min was named in South Korea's squad on Saturday for the Qatar World Cup but it remains to be seen if he will play after a serious facial injury.

South Korea's captain and talisman suffered a fracture around his left eye during a Champions League match for Tottenham and then had surgery last week.

"We are in contact with him and Tottenham's medical department," said South Korea's Portuguese coach Paulo Bento as he named his squad.

"About the exact day he can train with the team, we don't have that information," he said.

"We need to wait, we need to analyse day by day his situation.

"We have time to decide. The most important (thing is that), he recovers as well as possible, he feels comfortable and then we will take the final decision." Bento named a 27th player, forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, who will train with the team in Qatar and could replace Son if he does not make it.

South Korea's opening match is against Uruguay on November 24.

Son, who has scored 35 goals in 106 international appearances, wrote on social media this week that "I can't wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon".

South Korea also play Ghana and Portugal in Group H.

A South Korean team missing Son and other Europe-based players beat Iceland 1-0 in a home friendly on Friday.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab/KSA), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan) Defenders: Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka/JPN), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Kim Min-jae (Napoli/ITA) Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Cho Yu-min (Daejeon Hana Citizen), Hong Chul (Daegu FC)Midfielders: Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca/ESP), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz/GER), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg/GER), Hwang In-beom (Olympiakos/GRE), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan/CHN), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul)Forwards: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors), Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiakos/GRE)

Related Topics

World Social Media Qatar Gamba Ulsan Daegu Daejeon Seoul Iceland Portugal South Korea North Korea Ghana Uruguay November Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th November 2022

1 hour ago
 British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

10 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

10 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

10 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.