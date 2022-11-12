UrduPoint.com

Son Named In South Korea's World Cup Squad Despite Injury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Son named in South Korea's World Cup squad despite injury

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Son Heung-min was named in South Korea's squad on Saturday for the Qatar World Cup starting next week but it remains to be seen if he will play after a serious facial injury.

South Korea's captain and talisman suffered a fracture around his eye during a Champions League match for Spurs and then had surgery last week.

"We are in contact with him and Tottenham's medical department," said South Korea's Portuguese coach Paulo Bento as he named his squad.

"About the exact day he can train with the team, we don't have that information," he said.

"We need to wait, we need to analyse day by day his situation.

"We have time to decide. The most important (thing is that), he recovers as well as possible, he feels comfortable and then we will take the final decision." South Korea's opening match is against Uruguay on November 24.

Son, who has scored 35 goals in 106 international appearances, including nine in his last 14, wrote on social media this week that "I can't wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon".

South Korea also play Ghana and Portugal in Group H.

