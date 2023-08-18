Son of a former president and ex-first lady vie to lead Guatemala

(@FahadShabbir)

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Guatemala's runoff election on Sunday will see two social democrats compete for the country's top job: surprise frontrunner Bernardo Arevalo, the son of a former president, and ex-first lady Sandra Torres.

The election campaign was been marked by prosecutors' efforts to disqualify Arevalo, who has vowed to crack down on corruption in the Central American nation, which is also dogged by poverty and violence linked to drug trafficking.

Here is a brief look at the candidates.

- Sandra Torres - Sandra Torres, 67, came first in the initial round of voting in June, but has since fallen behind her rival.

It is her fourth shot at the presidency, and she placed second in Guatemala's last two elections, in 2019 and 2015.

She is the ex-wife of deceased leftist former president Alvaro Colom, arrested for fraud in a case that never went to trial.

Torres herself was detained in 2019 on charges of illicit campaign funding, but the case was dropped last year.

She had first sought to run in 2011, divorcing Colom as he was still in office to bypass a constitutional prohibition on a president's relatives running for office. A court rejected her candidacy nevertheless.

In her latest campaign, Torres's focus has been on high levels of violent crime, a major voter concern.

She has praised the tactics of Nayib Bukele of neighbouring El Salvador in his controversial "war" on gangs, with mass arrests earning him adoration from crime-weary citizens but sparking concerns over rights violations.

She has promised help for the poor in the form of food assistance and educational programs.

She has also leaned heavily on her gender.

"No more father government, now Guatemala will have a mother government. Remember, we women are good managers, we make money last throughout the month," she has said on the campaign trail.

Family values are prized in the staunchly Catholic country and both candidates oppose abortion and same-sex marriage.

However, to drum up support, Torres has tried to convince her voters that Arevalo "does not believe in God".

Torres, who hails from northern Guatemala, earned a degree in communication science and ran a textile business before entering politics.

In 2002 she divorced her first husband, with whom she has four children, marrying Colom in 2003.

Congressman Oscar Argueta, a former ally, told AFP Torres was "hard-working and tenacious" but quick to "discard" people once they are no longer useful to her.

- Bernardo Arevalo - Bernardo Arevalo, a 64-year-old sociologist, is the son of reformist president Juan Jose Arevalo (1945-1951), who is fondly remembered as the first democratically elected leader of the country after the dictatorship of Jorge Ubico, an admirer of Adolf Hitler who imposed forced labor on the indigenous Mayan population.

Despite polling at number eight before the first round, he pulled off a massive upset by coming second. The leader of the Semilla (Seed) party is leading with 50 percent according to the most recent poll by CID Gallup and the Freedom and Development Foundation, with Torres coming in second with 32 percent.

He told AFP in an interview in June that his priority would be fighting corruption, to give the country "the future it deserves, and not the swamp they have kept us in for the last 20 years." "I am not my father, but I am walking the same path he forged and we will do it together," he told his final rally on Wednesday.

Arevalo was born in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, where his father was exiled after a coup ousted his successor.

His family later moved to Venezuela, Mexico, and Chile before he returned to Guatemala aged 15. He studied sociology in Israel.

Arevalo served as deputy foreign minister and then ambassador to Spain in the mid-nineties under late-president Ramiro de Leon Carpio.

He is married to a doctor, Lucrecia Peinado.