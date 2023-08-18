Open Menu

Son Of A Former President And Ex-first Lady Vie To Lead Guatemala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Son of a former president and ex-first lady vie to lead Guatemala

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Guatemala's runoff election on Sunday will see two social democrats compete for the country's top job: surprise frontrunner Bernardo Arevalo, the son of a former president, and ex-first lady Sandra Torres.

The election campaign was been marked by prosecutors' efforts to disqualify Arevalo, who has vowed to crack down on corruption in the Central American nation, which is also dogged by poverty and violence linked to drug trafficking.

Here is a brief look at the candidates.

- Sandra Torres - Sandra Torres, 67, came first in the initial round of voting in June, but has since fallen behind her rival.

It is her fourth shot at the presidency, and she placed second in Guatemala's last two elections, in 2019 and 2015.

She is the ex-wife of deceased leftist former president Alvaro Colom, arrested for fraud in a case that never went to trial.

Torres herself was detained in 2019 on charges of illicit campaign funding, but the case was dropped last year.

She had first sought to run in 2011, divorcing Colom as he was still in office to bypass a constitutional prohibition on a president's relatives running for office. A court rejected her candidacy nevertheless.

In her latest campaign, Torres's focus has been on high levels of violent crime, a major voter concern.

She has praised the tactics of Nayib Bukele of neighbouring El Salvador in his controversial "war" on gangs, with mass arrests earning him adoration from crime-weary citizens but sparking concerns over rights violations.

She has promised help for the poor in the form of food assistance and educational programs.

She has also leaned heavily on her gender.

"No more father government, now Guatemala will have a mother government. Remember, we women are good managers, we make money last throughout the month," she has said on the campaign trail.

Family values are prized in the staunchly Catholic country and both candidates oppose abortion and same-sex marriage.

However, to drum up support, Torres has tried to convince her voters that Arevalo "does not believe in God".

Torres, who hails from northern Guatemala, earned a degree in communication science and ran a textile business before entering politics.

In 2002 she divorced her first husband, with whom she has four children, marrying Colom in 2003.

Congressman Oscar Argueta, a former ally, told AFP Torres was "hard-working and tenacious" but quick to "discard" people once they are no longer useful to her.

- Bernardo Arevalo - Bernardo Arevalo, a 64-year-old sociologist, is the son of reformist president Juan Jose Arevalo (1945-1951), who is fondly remembered as the first democratically elected leader of the country after the dictatorship of Jorge Ubico, an admirer of Adolf Hitler who imposed forced labor on the indigenous Mayan population.

Despite polling at number eight before the first round, he pulled off a massive upset by coming second. The leader of the Semilla (Seed) party is leading with 50 percent according to the most recent poll by CID Gallup and the Freedom and Development Foundation, with Torres coming in second with 32 percent.

He told AFP in an interview in June that his priority would be fighting corruption, to give the country "the future it deserves, and not the swamp they have kept us in for the last 20 years." "I am not my father, but I am walking the same path he forged and we will do it together," he told his final rally on Wednesday.

Arevalo was born in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, where his father was exiled after a coup ousted his successor.

His family later moved to Venezuela, Mexico, and Chile before he returned to Guatemala aged 15. He studied sociology in Israel.

Arevalo served as deputy foreign minister and then ambassador to Spain in the mid-nineties under late-president Ramiro de Leon Carpio.

He is married to a doctor, Lucrecia Peinado.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Business Israel Poor Marriage Married Doctor Job Guatemala Leon Same Gallup Montevideo Spain El Salvador Chile Mexico Venezuela Uruguay Adolf Hitler Money June Democrats Women Sunday 2015 2019 Oscar Textile Dictator God Family From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at ..

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Adam Yates takes podium at Vuelta Burgos in Spain

6 minutes ago
 Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters ..

Cricket wave to hit United States with US Masters T10

41 minutes ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management C ..

U.S. Consul General calls on Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf in Lahore

41 minutes ago
 2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

2 hours ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

3 hours ago
Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

3 hours ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

3 hours ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

4 hours ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous