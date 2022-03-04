UrduPoint.com

Son Testifies Against Father In US Capitol Attack Trial

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Son testifies against father in US Capitol attack trial

Washington, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The son of a Texas man charged with storming the US Capitol delivered emotional testimony against his father on Thursday at the first trial stemming from the January 6 attack on Congress by Donald Trump supporters.

Guy Reffitt, a 49-year-old oil industry worker from Wylie, Texas, is accused of bringing a gun to Washington, battling police officers and impeding an official proceeding.

Reffitt broke down in tears as his 19-year-old son, Jackson, took the witness stand on Thursday.

Jackson Reffitt told the jury he had a "pretty great" relationship with his father until a 2016 stint living in Malaysia, after which it became "more distant." Jackson Reffitt testified that he reached out to the FBI even before January 6 about his father's affiliation with a right-wing group known as the Three Percenters.

He said it "felt gross" writing to the FBI about his own father.

After Guy Reffitt returned home to Texas from the January 6 attack on the Capitol, the young man contacted the FBI again about his father's participation.

He said he did so despite his father warning him that if he turned him in to the authorities he would be a "traitor." "And traitors get shot," he quoted his father as saying.

Prosecutors played for the jury excerpts of a recording that Jackson Reffitt covertly made of his father recounting his participation in the assault on the Capitol.

"I felt so patriotic," Guy Reffitt is heard saying.

Jackson Reffitt said he moved out of the family home after they found out he had contacted the FBI and the situation has been "difficult." Prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler, in his opening statement, described Reffitt as a leader of the "worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812," when British troops set fire to the seat of Congress.

William Welch, Reffitt's defense attorney, denied that his client had brought a handgun to the Capitol and said he never actually entered the building or assaulted anyone.

More than 750 people have been arrested for their roles in the failed bid by Trump supporters to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November 2020 presidential election.

Nearly 220 people have pleaded guilty to various charges but Reffitt is the first person facing criminal charges to go on trial.

Reffitt was arrested on January 19, 2021 and FBI agents recovered an AR-15 rifle and Smith & Wesson pistol from his home in Wylie, a suburb of Dallas.

Reffitt could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The storming of the Capitol left at least five people dead and 140 police officers injured and followed a fiery speech by Trump to thousands of his supporters near the White House.

Trump was impeached for a historic second time by the House after the Capitol riot -- he was charged with inciting an insurrection -- but was acquitted by the Senate.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Attack Senate Fire Police Washington White House Oil Trump Young Man Jackson Dallas Malaysia January November Congress Criminals FBI 2016 2020 Family From Industry

Recent Stories

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

8 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

8 hours ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

8 hours ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

9 hours ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

9 hours ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>