Sony first-half net profit doubles, forecast revised up

Tokyo, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Japan's Sony on Wednesday reported net profit doubled in the April-September period, and revised up its full-year net profit forecast, citing growth in key sectors including gaming, and financial factors.

The PlayStation manufacturer said net profit soared 103.8 percent to 692.89 billion Yen ($6.45 billion) for the first half, and forecast annual net profits of 800 billion yen, up from an earlier 510 billion yen forecast.