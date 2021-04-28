Sony reports record net profit but forecast cautious

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Japan's Sony on Wednesday reported a record $10.7 billion annual net profit, thanks to unprecedented pandemic-driven demand, but issued a cautious forecast as vaccines drive hope for a return to normality.

The company reported a net profit of 1.17 trillion Yen ($10.7 billion), more than doubling from the previous year on sales of 8.99 trillion yen. But for the fiscal year that began in April, they forecast net profit of just 660 billion yen.