Sony Upgrades Annual Profit Outlook On Strong Q1 Performance

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Sony upgrades annual profit outlook on strong Q1 performance

Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Sony upgraded its full-year profit forecast Wednesday on the back of a strong quarterly performance, although the pandemic boom enjoyed by the gaming sector is slowing.

The Japanese entertainment and consumer electronics giant now predicts a net profit of 700 billion Yen ($6.4 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2022, up from its earlier estimate of 660 billion yen.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

