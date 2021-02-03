UrduPoint.com
Sony Ups Profit, Sales Forecasts After PlayStation 5 Launch

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:40 AM

Sony ups profit, sales forecasts after PlayStation 5 launch

Tokyo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Sony said Wednesday nine-month net profit surged 87 percent and revised its full-year forecasts upwards following the November launch of its PlayStation 5 console, as fresh virus lockdowns boost the gaming sector.

The Japanese tech giant said net profit came to 1.1 trillion Yen ($10 billion) for April-December, up from 569.5 billion yen in the same period a year earlier, and lifted full-year profit and sales forecasts for the second straight quarter.

