Sophia Popov Becomes First German To Win Women's Major At British Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Sophia Popov becomes first German to win women's major at British Open

Troon, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sophia Popov became the first German to win a women's major with a final round 68 at the British Open at Royal Troon on Sunday.

Three ahead at the start of the final round, the 27-year-old finished on seven under par and two in front of Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura who carded a closing round of 67.

