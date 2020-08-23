(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Troon, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Sophia Popov became the first German to win a women's major with a final round 68 at the British Open at Royal Troon on Sunday.

Three ahead at the start of the final round, the 27-year-old finished on seven under par and two in front of Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura who carded a closing round of 67.