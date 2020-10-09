UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sordo Wins Four Stages To Lead The Rally Of Sardinia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Sordo wins four stages to lead the Rally of Sardinia

Alghero, Italy, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Spaniard Dani Sordo won the last three stages and four overall to build a lead of more than 17 seconds in the Rally of Sardinia on Friday.

The Hyundai driver has not scored a point in the World Rally Championship this season but won in Sardinia last year.

He took the second stage and then grabbed the lead when he was fastest by 9.4sec on the fourth stage, the last one on the morning loop. He then won the two afternoon stages.

"I am really happy to come back like this," Sordo said. "We pushed hard and made time with good tyre choices." "We need to stay like this tomorrow, it will not be easy." Finland's Teemu Suninen, who won the opening stage in his M-Sport Ford, lies second.

Sordo's Belgian team-mate Thierry Neuville, who stalled twice during the day, was second on the sixth and final stage of the day to take third from Frenchman Sebastien Ogier.

In the driver championship, Ogier is second to Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans.

As leader, the Welshman had to open the road on Friday.

"Just impossible," he said.

Evans did interrupt Sordo's winning streak by taking the third stage but ended the day in fifth, 51 seconds behind the leader and 16 seconds behind Ogier.

Defending champion Estonian Ott Tanak is nearly two minutes behind Sordo after struggling with suspension problems in the morning.

"Obviously in the afternoon stages everything was working fine from our side, no drama and no surprises," Tanak said. "Our position is not great, so let's see, but the guys we hope to catch are now closer to us."The urgency of the battle for points was diminished during the day by the news that the WRC was adding a ninth leg, at Monza in December, to its pandemic-reduced 2020 Calendar.

When racing began on Friday, there was only one rally scheduled after this one, in Belgium on November 19-22. By the end of the day, drivers knew they would have two more chances to collect points.

Related Topics

World Driver Fine Road Lead Belgium Finland November December 2020 From Toyota Ford Hyundai

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan welcomes French investment, technological ..

3 minutes ago

Fog wipes out Eifel Grand Prix practice sessions

3 minutes ago

Madrid back in lockdown as Europe virus cases up 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Assistant Director Land Record transferred on lawy ..

3 minutes ago

KP Information Deptt introduces digital advertisin ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.