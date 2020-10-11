Sordo wins Rally of Sardinia, Evans holds overall lead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Alghero, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Spain's Dani Sordo won the Rally of Sardinia for the second straight year on Sunday ahead of fellow Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville of Belgium.

After a three-day battle along the narrow, sandy and gravel roads of the Mediterranean island, Sordo held off Neuville by just 5.1sec with France's former six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier just one second further behind for Toyota.

Ogier's Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans finished fourth over a minute behind the winner to hold the world championship lead after six of eight rounds.

Evans has a 14-point lead on Ogier and 24 on Neuville, who moves up from fifth to third.

Defending world champion Estonian Ott Tanak is fourth overall, struggling to sixth in the race after suspension problems on Friday, but finishing in style on Sunday with a win in SS16.

The 37-year-old Sordo was competing for the first time since March's Rally of Mexico, when he retired with engine problems.

There are two races left this season in Belgium, around Ypres in November, followed by the Rally of Monza near Milan in early December, with the season shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.