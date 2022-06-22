Sores of people feared dead after quake in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :-- Scores of people were feared dead after an earthquake struck the eastern Afghan region early on Wednesday, according to multiple sources.

The quake, with a magnitude of 6.1, jolted 44 km southwest of Khost, Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake has damaged dozens of houses in the region and also caused land sliding in eastern Paktika province, local sources said.