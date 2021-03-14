UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sorribes Beats Bouchard For Maiden WTA Title In Guadalajara

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

Sorribes beats Bouchard for maiden WTA title in Guadalajara

Guadalajara, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Sara Sorribes Tormo regrouped late to capture her first WTA Tour title Saturday with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over former world number five Eugenie Bouchard in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Spain's Sorribes, ranked 71st in the world and seeded fourth in the hardcourt tournament, buckled down to win the final four games and seal the victory over the big-hitting Canadian, who remains in search of a second career title seven years after she lifted her lone WTA trophy to date at Nuremberg in 2014.

That was the same year Bouchard reached the Wimbledon final, rising as high as fifth in the world.

But she has since endured years of disappointment, fighting to return to form after suffering a concussion when she slipped in the locker room at the 2015 US Open.

Bouchard was playing in her eighth career final, and her first since Istanbul last year.

The 24-year-old Sorribes was in her first WTA final, and made it count.

The Spaniard took full advantage of 22 unforced errors from Bouchard in the opening set, making just seven herself and saving all seven break points she faced.

She opened the second set by breaking Bouchard, and when they had traded three straight breaks Sorribes held to take a 3-1 lead, appearing to be on her way.

But Bouchard won the next four games, breaking Sorribes at love for a 5-3 lead and a chance to serve to even the match.

Instead, Sorribes roared back, sealing the victory on her first match point with a high volley into open court.

Related Topics

World Guadalajara Same Istanbul Lead Mexico 2015 All From Court Wimbledon US Open Love

Recent Stories

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

9 hours ago

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Alm ..

9 hours ago

Japan to Cull 77,000 Chickens Over New Bird Flu Ou ..

9 hours ago

Construction of Deer Safari to help to promote tou ..

9 hours ago

Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office ..

9 hours ago

Rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in IIOJK continues as p ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.