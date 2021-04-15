UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sotheby's Sees $16.8 Million In First NFT Sale

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:40 AM

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Sotheby's hosted its first sale of art supported by NFTs, the trendy authentication technology, by artist Pak, with the works bringing in $16.8 million, the auction house said Wednesday.

The Sotheby's foray into NFT selling comes just a little more than one month after the sale of the NFT of the work "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" by digital artist Beeple for $69.3 million at rival Christie's.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, an authentication certificate meant to ensure that ownership of a digital work -- animations, videos, photos or music, for example -- cannot be forged or otherwise manipulated.

Sotheby's first NFT sale featured an entirely different format than the video sale hosted by Christie's.

An unlimited number of animated illustration files created by Pak, called "Cube," were listed on the specialized platform Nifty Gateway as part of "The Fungible" collection.

Some 23,598 of these animations -- which rotate to appear to show a 360-degree view of a translucent and white cube on a black background -- were purchased over a three-day period beginning Monday for a total of $14 million.

The artist wanted to question ideas of value and rarity by not limiting sales of the cube art files, and according to Sotheby's some 3,080 collectors have already purchased their own versions.

Pak also sold two unique works, including one made up by a single pixel, which was bought for $1.36 million by digital collector Eric Young. The other was another rotating geometric shape which sold for $1.44 million.

The person who purchased the most of the unlimited "Cube" works would also receive a ownership of a unique piece called "The Cube" -- a more detailed animated illustration of a rotating six-sided shape -- as a bonus.

The sales offer a peek into the strength of the NFT market, which generates more than $10 million worth of sales every day on digital platforms such as Nifty Gateway or OpenSea.

According to the site NonFungible.com, $2 billion has already changed hands through the NFT market in the first part of 2021 alone.

Related Topics

Technology Music Young Sale SITE Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

9 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

10 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

9 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

9 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.