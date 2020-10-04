UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sottsass Wins Arc As Enable Is Unable To Make History

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Sottsass wins Arc as Enable is unable to make history

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :French horse Sottsass won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday as two-time winner Enable's bid to become the first horse to win the race three times ended in disappointment at ParisLongchamp.

Sottsass -- third last year -- gave trainer Jean-Claude Rouget his first victory in the race although he endured a nervous wait after a steward's enquiry.

Enable was prominent on entering the finishing straight but Frankie Dettori failed to rouse the 2017 and 2018 winner and she finished sixth.

"It was too deep (the ground) it killed her action," said Dettori.

German Derby winner In Swoop finished like a train to take second while long-time leader Persian King was third.

The winner's jockey Cristian Demuro and several of his fellow jockeys were called into the stewards room to watch the finish and give their version of events.

The last time an Arc winner was disqualified was Sagace in 1985 handing victory to Enable's owner Prince Khalid Abdullah's Rainbow Quest.

There was to be no repeat this time and confirmation resulted in social distancing being disregarded as the trainer and others hugged in the paddock.

They were joined in their celebrations by the 1,000 spectators permitted to attend under the coronavirus protocols.

The race took place after the dramatic decision by Aidan O'Brien to withdraw his four runners due to their returning positive tests believed to be due to contaminated feed.

Related Topics

Derby Sunday 2017 2018 Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

3 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

3 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.