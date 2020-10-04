Sottsass wins Arc as Enable is unable to make history

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :French horse Sottsass won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday as two-time winner Enable's bid to become the first horse to win the race three times ended in disappointment at ParisLongchamp.

Sottsass -- third last year -- gave trainer Jean-Claude Rouget his first victory in the race although he endured a nervous wait after a steward's enquiry.

Enable was prominent on entering the finishing straight but Frankie Dettori failed to rouse the 2017 and 2018 winner and she finished sixth.

"It was too deep (the ground) it killed her action," said Dettori.

German Derby winner In Swoop finished like a train to take second while long-time leader Persian King was third.

The winner's jockey Cristian Demuro and several of his fellow jockeys were called into the stewards room to watch the finish and give their version of events.

The last time an Arc winner was disqualified was Sagace in 1985 handing victory to Enable's owner Prince Khalid Abdullah's Rainbow Quest.

There was to be no repeat this time and confirmation resulted in social distancing being disregarded as the trainer and others hugged in the paddock.

They were joined in their celebrations by the 1,000 spectators permitted to attend under the coronavirus protocols.

The race took place after the dramatic decision by Aidan O'Brien to withdraw his four runners due to their returning positive tests believed to be due to contaminated feed.