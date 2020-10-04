UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

Sottsass wins Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :French horse Sottsass won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday as two-time winner Enable's bid to become the first horse to win it ended in disappointment.

Sottsass gave trainer Jean-Claude Rouget his first victory in the race although the winner will have to wait to see if he is confirmed as he is involved in a steward's enquiry.

Enable was prominent on entering the finishing straight but Frankie Dettori failed to rouse the 2017 and 2018 winner and she finished out of the places.

German Derby winner In Swoop finished like a train to take second while long-time leader Persian King was third.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

