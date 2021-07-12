UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa A Side Packed With Springbok World Cup Winners

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

South Africa A side packed with Springbok World Cup winners

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has included 12 of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final matchday squad for a match between South Africa A and the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Nine are in the run-on team captained by centre Lukhanyo Am and three on the bench for a showdown Lions coach Warren Gatland says will be the "toughest encounter" so far on tour.

The South African backline contains five of the seven starters in the World Cup final triumph over England in Japan with only wing Makazole Mapimpi and fly-half Handre Pollard missing.

Inside centre Damian de Allende has been picked after recovering from facial, hand and leg burns sustained during an accident while with Munster teammates in Ireland last month.

Full-back Willie le Roux, wing Cheslin Kolbe, outside centre Am and scrum-half Faf de Klerk also started against England.

The South Africa A pack includes two World Cup final starters in lock Eben Etzebeth and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Nienaber is self-isolating in Johannesburg after testing positive for coronavirus and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has taken over the coaching duties.

"Rassie has been hands on in our coaching and team selection meetings -- he helped formulate our team structures and knows the players and coaching staff well," said Nienaber.

"We may have lost our captain Siya (Kolisi), who is also self-isolated after a positive Covid-19 test, but there is a good leadership core within this group.

"The likes of Morne Steyn, Willie le Roux, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane and Steven Kitshoff have experience that will be invaluable against a quality side like the British and Irish Lions.

"Joseph Dweba and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg will get their first taste of running out in the green and gold at senior level and we look forward to seeing them showcase their skills." The Lions flew to Cape Town on Sunday having scored 27 tries in three runaway victories in Johannesburg and Pretoria over franchises weakened by the absence of stars on Springbok duty.

South Africa A team (15-1)Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Damian de Allende, Sibusiso Nkosi; Morne Steyn, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba, Steven KitshoffReplacements (from): Malcolm Marx, Coenie Oosthuizen, Vincent Koch, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Rynhardt Elstadt, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, Elton Jantjies.

Related Topics

Africa Accident World Jasper Allende Springbok Pretoria Johannesburg Cape Town Van Ireland Japan South Africa May Sunday 2019 Gold From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The beautiful moments of UEFA EURO 2020™ made ma ..

7 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

38 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

43 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.