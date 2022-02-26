South Africa all out for 364 against New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :South Africa were all out for 364 in their first innings on day two of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

After resuming the day at 238 for three, the tourists lost their final seven wickets for the addition of 124 runs with half of them scored in a ninth wicket stand by Marco Jenson (37 not out) and Keshav Maharaj (36).

Sarel Erwee top scored for South Africa with 108, Adrian Markram made 42 and Dean Elgar 41.

Neil Wagner took four for 102 bowling for New Zealand while Matt Henry took three for 90.

New Zealand has about one and a half sessions to bat before stumps on a grey day when there was already one 20-minute stoppage because of rain with further showers possible.