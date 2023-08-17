Open Menu

South Africa And Russia, The 'strange Bedfellows'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

South Africa and Russia, the 'strange bedfellows'

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :South Africa's hosting of a BRICS summit next week has turned a spotlight on ties between Pretoria and the Kremlin that are cosy and, for some, a puzzle.

Moscow and South Africa's African National Congress forged relations during the Cold War, when the Soviet Union backed the ANC's fight against apartheid.

Those ties remain steely strong despite historical and ideological shifts that -- logically -- should have caused them to part company long ago.

In 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed, sowing the seeds for nationalism in its core member Russia under Vladimir Putin.

In South Africa, though, the victory over apartheid brought in democracy and Africa's most liberal constitution, bequeathing the ANC with a worldwide image as a liberator.

Analysts seeking to understand the odd-couple relationship suggest ideological cracks are cemented through historic and personal bonds -- but there are likely to be less-stated needs on both sides, too.

"You could say their alliance is a friendship that was built on blood... and bullets," said political analyst Sandile Swana.

Politically, they make for "some strange bedfellows", said Steven Gruzd, at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

