South Africa Bat In Decisive England ODI

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

South Africa bat in decisive England ODI

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat in the third and deciding one-day international against England at Headingley on Sunday.

Both teams were unchanged from the sides that contested the second ODI at Old Trafford on Friday -- a rain-reduced match that world champions England won by 118 runs to level this three-match series at 1-1.

Teams England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

