South Africa beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in Cricket World Cup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cardiff, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :South Africa kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals by thumping a poor Afghanistan side by nine wickets on Saturday to record their first win of the tournament.

Afghanistan, who lost the toss in Cardiff, were dismissed for just 125 in 34.1 overs.

Quinton de Kock scored 68 for South Africa as they coasted home in the 28th over.