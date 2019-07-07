South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in World Cup

Manchester, United Kingdom, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs to stop the holders finishing the World Cup group stage on top of the table.

Faf Du Plessis' side made 325-6 and restricted Australia to 315 all out in the run chase on Saturday.

Australia's defeat -- only their second of the tournament -- meant they had to settle for second place in the group table, which concluded with their match at Old Trafford.

The Australians will play third placed England in next week's semi-finals, while table-toppers India face fourth placed New Zealand in the other last four clash.