UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Beat Australia By 10 Runs In World Cup

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in World Cup

Manchester, United Kingdom, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs to stop the holders finishing the World Cup group stage on top of the table.

Faf Du Plessis' side made 325-6 and restricted Australia to 315 all out in the run chase on Saturday.

Australia's defeat -- only their second of the tournament -- meant they had to settle for second place in the group table, which concluded with their match at Old Trafford.

The Australians will play third placed England in next week's semi-finals, while table-toppers India face fourth placed New Zealand in the other last four clash.

Related Topics

India World Australia South Africa Old Trafford All Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

51 minutes ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

1 hour ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

2 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

2 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

2 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.