UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Beat Australia By 74 Runs In First ODI

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs in first ODI

Paarl, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs in the first one-day international at Boland Park on Saturday.

Brief scores: South Africa 291-7 in 50 overs (H. Klaasen 123 not out, D. Miller 64, K.

Verreynne 48; P. Cummins 3-45) v Australia 217 all out in 45.1 overs (S. Smith 76, M. Labuschagne 41; L. Ngidi 3-30).

Result: South Africa won by 74 runs Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: South Africa Remaining matches:March 4, BloemfonteinMarch 7, Potchefstroom

Related Topics

Australia Lead South Africa Boland Park, Paarl March All

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

12 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

12 minutes ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

28 minutes ago

Govt reduces POL prices

12 minutes ago

Cargo Vessel Sinks Off Japan's Coast, 13 People Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.