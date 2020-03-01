South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs in first ODI

Paarl, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :South Africa beat Australia by 74 runs in the first one-day international at Boland Park on Saturday.

Brief scores: South Africa 291-7 in 50 overs (H. Klaasen 123 not out, D. Miller 64, K.

Verreynne 48; P. Cummins 3-45) v Australia 217 all out in 45.1 overs (S. Smith 76, M. Labuschagne 41; L. Ngidi 3-30).

Result: South Africa won by 74 runs Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0 Toss: South Africa Remaining matches:March 4, BloemfonteinMarch 7, Potchefstroom