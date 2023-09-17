South Africa beat Australia to win ODI series

Johannesburg, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :South Africa beat Australia by 122 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday to win the series 3-2.

Brief scores: South Africa 315-9 in 50 overs (H. van der Dussen 30, A. Markram 93, D.

Miller 63, M. Jansen 47, A. Phehlukwayo 39 not out; S. Abbott 2-54, A. Zampa 3-71).

Australia 193 in 34.1 overs (M. Marsh 71, M. Labuschagne 44; M. Jansen 5-39, K. Maharaj 4-33).

Result: South Africa won by 122 runs.

Series: South Africa won the five-match series 3-2.

Toss: Australia.