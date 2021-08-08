South Africa beat British and Irish Lions 19-16 to win series 2-1

Cape Town, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :History repeated itself as Morne Steyn kicked a late penalty to give South Africa a 19-16 win over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday and a 2-1 series triumph.

In 2009, Steyn, now 37, landed a late penalty from his own half to give the Springboks an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series they also won 2-1.