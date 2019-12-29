South Africa beat England by 107 runs in first Test

(@imziishan)

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :South Africa beat England by 107 runs in the first Test at SuperSport Park on Sunday, breaking the tourists' resistance to bowl them for 268 in their second innings.

England needed to reach 376 to win the match after the hosts posted 284 and 272 in their two innings but lost their remaining nine wickets on Sunday, the fourth day of the Test.