Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A late Handre Pollard penalty gave South Africa a nailbiting 19-16 victory over Wales in the Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama on Sunday.

South Africa will go on to face England in the final next Saturday -- also in Yokohama -- whereas Wales will play New Zealand for third place in Tokyo on Friday.