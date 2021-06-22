South Africa beat West Indies by 158 runs, take series 2-0

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa defeated the West Indies by 158 runs after lunch on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series at the Daren Sammy cricket Ground in St Lucia on Monday.

The victory means the South Africans, for whom Keshav Maharaj took 5-36 including a hat-trick, take the series 2-0.

Scores: South Africa 298 and 174; West Indies 149 and 165