South Africa Chase Another World Cup Shock, US Face Sweden Test

Published August 06, 2023

Sydney, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :South Africa will look to make more football history when they face the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup last 16, before holders the United States play Sweden later Sunday in a blockbuster.

The Americans have so far looked anything but champions in their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title and face a stern test against the Swedes.

But first up, the 2019 runners-up the Netherlands must avoid becoming the latest big-name casualty when they meet 54th-ranked South Africa in Sydney at 0200 GMT.

The Netherlands are ranked nine in the world and will be favourites to set up a quarter-final with Spain.

But this has been a World Cup of shocks so far, with Olympic champions Canada, Brazil, Germany and Italy all dumped out in the group phase.

Desiree Ellis's South Africa won a World Cup match for the first time when Thembi Kgatlana popped up in the 92nd minute to stun Italy 3-2 in their final group game.

"Look, we've been underestimated so many times before," Ellis said on the eve of the Netherlands game.

"I think this group has shown that nothing can stand in their way.

"This group has shown that when the chips are down, they can stand up." Netherlands coach Andries Jonker warned his team they will face a South Africa side who "play with heart and soul, for the people in the country".

"There's a big heart in the team, a fighting spirit," he added.

"It's a dangerous opponent for us." - 'Lucky USA' - All eyes will turn to Melbourne on Sunday at 0900 GMT when the holders and Sweden battle for the right to face an impressive Japan in the last eight.

After Germany's group-phase exit, the top-rated Americans and Sweden, third on the FIFA list, are the two highest-ranked teams left standing.

Vlatko Andonovski's USA have looked unconvincing, squeezing into the knockout phase with a 0-0 draw against debutants Portugal and also being held by the Netherlands.

"The fact we are in, we are lucky, but we are moving on," said Andonovski.

"Now we will do everything possible so that same situation doesn't happen again. We are doing everything we can to provide success and meet the expectations for everyone." The United States and Sweden are familiar foes, having met six times before at World Cups, but never in the knockout stages.

The USA won their last World Cup encounter 2-0 in 2019 on their way to the title, but Sweden were 3-0 winners when they last met at the Tokyo Olympics.

Coach Peter Gerhardsson said history will mean nothing when they meet and is confident the underperforming champions can be beaten.

"It's not something I look at, historical facts, I'm rooted in the present," he said.

"There are a lot of new players in both line-ups so history is less important.

"(The Olympics) was two years ago, it's all about the physical and mental shape we are in now," he added.

"I have great confidence in the squad. We believe in this, believe we can win."Japan will be awaiting the winner after another impressive display in defeating Norway 3-1 on Saturday.

Spain -- thrashed 4-0 by Japan in the group phase -- were also convincing winners as they turfed out Switzerland 5-1.

