South Africa commit to Rugby Championship till 2030: SANZAAR

Sydney, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :South Africa have committed to the Rugby Championship until 2030, organising body SANZAAR said on Wednesday, after the World Cup holders' absence from this year's edition sparked speculation of a shift to Europe.

"The southern hemisphere rugby powers have recognised the need for change in these difficult times and have committed to an international rugby future through to 2030," SANZAAR said in a statement.