UrduPoint.com

South Africa Condemns Auction Of Key To Mandela Prison Cell

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

South Africa condemns auction of key to Mandela prison cell

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :South Africa on Friday condemned the planned auction of the key to the prison cell that once held ex-president and national hero Nelson Mandela.

The key to the cell on Robben Island, where Mandela was jailed for 27 years, is the headline item of a January 28 auction by British auction house Guernsey's.

"It is unfathomable for Guernsey's, which is clearly aware of the painful history of our country and the symbolism of the key, to consider auctioning the key without any consultation with the South African government, the heritage authorities in South Africa and Robben Island museum," Minister of sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said in a statement.

According to media reports, Mandela's former prison guard Christo Brand is the seller of the key.

"This key belongs to the people of South Africa under the care of Robben Island museum and the South African state. It is not anyone's personal belonging," Mthethwa said.

"The key must be returned to its rightful owners with immediate effect and this auction must be halted."Mandela, who died aged 95 in December 2013, was an anti-apartheid activist.

He was elected as first president of democratic South Africa in May 1994 and served in the role until June 1999.

Related Topics

Sports Nelson Mandela Died South Africa January May June December Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Ca ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel kicks off tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 Italy Should Consider Putin's Proposal to Act as R ..

Italy Should Consider Putin's Proposal to Act as Russia-EU Mediator - Lawmaker

47 minutes ago
 Burdensome friends: C.Africa's Wagner allies

Burdensome friends: C.Africa's Wagner allies

47 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Christian community on ..

Prime Minister felicitates Christian community on Christmas

47 minutes ago
 Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed ..

Brussels Road Deaths Down by Half Year After Speed Limit Change

51 minutes ago
 Moscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative t ..

Moscow Summons Japanese Embassy's Representative to Protest Over South Kurils Ex ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.