UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Cricket Crisis Nears End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

South Africa cricket crisis nears end

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :South African cricket's extended administrative crisis appeared near at an end on Saturday when Cricket South Africa's interim board hailed an agreement on a new governance structure in which independent directors will be in the majority.

Interim board chairman Stavros Nicolaou said a formal memorandum of incorporation would be adopted at an annual general meeting, at a date to be announced.

The interim board was appointed last October after the previous board resigned.

Their resignation followed the firing of former chief executive Thabang Moroe, a damning forensic report into maladministration at CSA and pressure from sponsors and the players' association.

But the members' council, consisting of provincial presidents, refused to accept the principle of a majority of directors, prompting an ultimatum by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

He threatened to become directly involved, which could have jeopardised South Africa's standing with the International Cricket Council.

Mthethwa twice extended a deadline for the members' council before announcing on Saturday that the "two main sticking points have now been successfully resolved", with the council agreeing to the principle of an independent chairperson and a majority of independent board members.

Mthethwa said it was now up to the interim board and the members' council to finalise the details of the agreement.

CSA usually holds its annual general meeting in September but it did not take place in 2020 because of the problems in the organisation.

Related Topics

Cricket Firing Sports Threatened South Africa September October 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates restoration of Bait Saee ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

18 minutes ago

Govt completing revolutionary public welfare proje ..

34 minutes ago

Rose clings to Masters lead as Spieth, Thomas give ..

34 minutes ago

23 detained protesters in Algeria go on hunger str ..

34 minutes ago

Turkey-Ukraine Defense Cooperation Not Directed Ag ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.