UrduPoint.com

South Africa Escalates Power Cuts To Acute Levels

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

South Africa escalates power cuts to acute levels

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :South Africa, a country plagued by power shortages, on Tuesday imposed the toughest electricity rationing in two and a half years after labour disputes disrupted production at several plants.

Highly unpopular power rationing to consumers was ramped up to so-called Stage 6 load-shedding to prevent countrywide blackouts.

Stage 6 means that South Africans will now experience multiple cuts per day, each lasting between two and four hours, on a rotational basis.

The power utility Eskom, which generates more than 90 percent of the country's energy, has been hit by strike action over wages since last week.

"Eskom is in this position because of the industrial action which has meant that in many power stations up to 90 percent of the staff could not attend to the duties.

.. because of intimidation," State Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told a media briefing shortly after the ramped-up rationing kicked in.

The blackouts are "causing huge amount of damage to South Africa's reputation", he said.

Workers downed tools demanding a 15-percent pay hike.

Unions on Tuesday announced they have made "considerable progress" in wage negotiations, and urged Eskom workers in a statement "to normalise the situation".

Africa's leading industrialised country last experienced such drastic outages in December 2019.

Power cuts are a major source of frustration and discontent in South Africa, where protests broke out near Eskom's offices last year.

Related Topics

Africa Electricity Progress South Africa December 2019 Media Labour

Recent Stories

Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU ho ..

Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU hospital

41 minutes ago
 US migrant deaths: what we know

US migrant deaths: what we know

41 minutes ago
 Spitting mad Kyrgios blasts fans' 'disrespect', '9 ..

Spitting mad Kyrgios blasts fans' 'disrespect', '90-year-old' officials

41 minutes ago
 UN accuses Morocco, Spain of 'excessive force' in ..

UN accuses Morocco, Spain of 'excessive force' in migrant tragedy

42 minutes ago
 Pogacar favourite as Tour de France set for first ..

Pogacar favourite as Tour de France set for first Danish start

42 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.