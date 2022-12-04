UrduPoint.com

South Africa Extend Dominance With Dubai Sevens Win At '70% Of Potential'

December 04, 2022

Dubai, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :South Africa head coach Sandile Ngcobo said on Saturday his side are at "70% of their potential" after they beat Ireland 21-5 to win the second leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai while Australia claimed the women's title.

With qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games resting on this season's standings, stakes are high and so it showed on the second day in the UAE with some more high-quality sevens.

South Africa are winners of five of the last six tournaments in Dubai, including twice last season when events were played on back-to-back weekends as organisers juggled with the post-pandemic travel issues.

"I think we are 70% on potential at this stage, so there is still room for improvement and that will keep us honest," Ngcobo said.

"This win will mean so much for our system and justified the fight the guys showed for each other," he added.

The Blitzboks saw off Samoa 24-19 in the quarters before running out 26-19 victors over New Zealand in the semis.

Ireland beat Argentina 19-14 before edging the United States -- who beat Hong Kong winners Australia in their quarter -- 12-7 for their place in the final.

Two tries from Shilton Van Wyk and another by Siviwe Soyizwapi, all converted by Ricardo James Duarttee, handed the Boks a healthy 21-0 half-time lead over the Irish.

Jack Kelly pulled a try back for Ireland early in the second period, but they couldn't get any closer to South Africa.

The women's competition was won by Australia, who saw off New Zealand 26-19 in the final.

Sharni Williams, Faith Nathan, Maddison Levi and Demi Hayes all crossed for tries with Madison Ashby running the show.

The Kiwis hit back with a Michaela Blyde hat-trick but it proved to be too little, too late under floodlights at The Sevens Stadium.

"I think the most pleasing thing is the consistency," Ashby said.

"As our coaches say, we're the queens of the desert, we thrive off the heat so for us it's just a golden win," she added.

The top four teams in each competition at the end of the World Series will be guaranteed a spot at Paris 2024.

