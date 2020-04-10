South Africa extends coronavirus lockdown by two weeks

Johannesburg, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday prolonged by a further 14 days a three-week national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, as infections notched up to 1,934.

"After careful consideration of the available evidence, the national coronavirus command council has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown by a further two weeks beyond the initial 21 days," Ramaphosa announced in a televised address to the nation.