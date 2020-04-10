UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Extends Coronavirus Lockdown By Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

South Africa extends coronavirus lockdown by two weeks

Johannesburg, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday prolonged by a further 14 days a three-week national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, as infections notched up to 1,934.

"After careful consideration of the available evidence, the national coronavirus command council has decided to extend the nationwide lockdown by a further two weeks beyond the initial 21 days," Ramaphosa announced in a televised address to the nation.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

28 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

43 minutes ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

16 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

1 hour ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.