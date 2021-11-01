UrduPoint.com

South Africa Holds Local Polls Set To Challenge The ANC

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Johannesburg, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :South Africans will vote Monday in local elections expected to reflect growing discontent with the African National Congress party, which was losing popularity even before deadly unrest ravaged the country in July.

The historic ANC is no longer basking in the glory of its struggle against white-minority rule, which ended with Nelson Mandela's election in 1994.

High-placed party members, including ex-president Jacob Zuma, have been fingered in a number of corruption scandals -- the latest linked to coronavirus spending.

Africa's most industrialised nation was in recession even before the pandemic, and unemployment hit a record 34.4 percent in recent months.

In July, Zuma's imprisonment sparked riots and looting that left at least 354 dead and hammered the economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the violence was instigated to "provoke a popular insurrection".

Decades of mismanagement have meanwhile corroded state utilities, causing water cuts and rolling blackouts that even interrupted the ANC's own campaigning.

Polls suggest a majority of voters could for the first time turn against the party that has governed South Africa since the advent of democracy 27 years ago.

"It's a watermark for the ANC, and also a watermark for South Africa," said William Gumede of the Democracy Works think tank.

Just over 26.2 million people are registered to vote out of an eligible population of around 40 million.

They will be choosing local councillors in 257 municipalities.

Some 10,000 troops were called up to secure the vote, adding to about 25,000 already deployed to help quell the latest unrest.

The extra soldiers will patrol four hotspots for possible violence -- including the most populous province of Gauteng and the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, where July's riots started.

Polls open at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) and close at 9:00 pm.

