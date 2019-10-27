South Africa lead World Cup semi as Wales suffer injury blow

Yokohama, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :South Africa took a slender 9-6 lead over Wales at half-time in a kick-dominated and error-strewn Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama on Sunday.

Fly-halves Handre Pollard and Dan Biggar traded penalties in a largely uninspiring first period low on running rugby and heavy on box kicking.

But there was a huge blow for Wales when towering wing George North pulled up chasing a high ball and was substituted just before the break.

After a scrappy start from both sides, the Springboks took the lead after 15 minutes through a Pollard penalty when flanker Justin Tipuric was caught on the wrong side of a maul.

Wales fly-half Biggar hit back just minutes later to bring the sides level at 3-3 but Pollard struck again on 20 minutes to take the Springboks the advantage.

Pollard again stepped up to extend the Springbok advantage to 9-3 but Biggar pulled one back, giving Wales something to take into the second period.

Wales are aiming for their first win over the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup after losing to them in the pool stages in 2011 and in the 2015 quarter-finals.

But the Six Nations champions have an impressive recent record against South Africa, winning all four of their recent Tests.

The eventual winners will face England in the final on Saturday, while the losers will play New Zealand for third place on Friday.

Wales have never reached a World Cup final, whereas South Africa won in 1995 and 2007 and are hoping to repeat their pattern of a win every 12 years.