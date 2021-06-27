South Africa make 160-4 in first T20 against West Indies

St. George's, Grenada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Brief scores at the end of South Africa's innings batting first against the West Indies in the first T20 International of a five-match series at the National cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday: South Africa 160-6 (R.

van der Dussen 56 n.o., Q. de Kock 37; F. Allen 2-18, D. Bravo 2-30) v West Indies Toss: West IndiesMatch Status: West Indies require 161 off 20 overs for victory