South Africa Make Three Changes, Bat Against Australia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:10 PM

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Twenty20 international against Australia at St George's Park on Sunday.

South Africa made three changes after suffering a record 107-run defeat in the first match in Johannesburg on Friday.

"We're all good," said South African captain Quinton de Kock. "We understand today is very important.

" De Kock said he expected the pitch "might get a bit slower" later in the match.

Opening batsman Reeza Hendricks, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje came into the South African team in place of Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dale Steyn.

Australia were unchanged.

"We bowled great lengths the other night," said Australian captain Aaron Finch. "The pitch is a lot drier than it was in Johannesburg. It will perhaps skid a bit and turn a bit later."

