UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Must Learn From World Cup Flop, Admits Rabada

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

South Africa must learn from World Cup flop, admits Rabada

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Kagiso Rabada admits his South Africa team-mates must learn the painful lessons from their dismal World Cup campaign.

Faf du Plessis's side were eliminated from the tournament with two games to play after losing to Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday.

It is only the second time South Africa have failed to make the World Cup knockout stages and the post-mortem has already begun.

Proteas paceman Rabada hopes the squad can emerge wiser as a result of their chastening run in England and Wales.

"There have been times where we've been really unlucky. At the same time, there have been times where we have let ourselves down," he said.

"But there are plenty of learnings. That's why we play this game. It's not easy.

"As much as you want to be at the top, you will never find it smooth sailing.

"It's extremely tough and when you're playing out there, you experience all these feelings, the highs and the lows and that's part of the game.

" South Africa have games against Sri Lanka and Australia before they can return home.

And former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis has told his country to follow the example of England, who struggled at the World Cup four years ago but have now established themselves as contenders for the title.

"Now the key is to bounce back and to plan forward and stay positive," Rabada said.

"We will definitely be back firing and looking to really nail some of the things we wanted to nail in this tournament." Rabada has been one of South Africa's biggest World Cup disappointments.

He has taken just six wickets at an average of 50.83, a surprising dip after a superb Indian Premier League season.

"I got a lot more results in the IPL. In this tournament, I think I have just done okay," Rabada said.

"I would have liked to have done better. These are the tournaments you really want to stand up in."

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing World Australia Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Same Wales South Africa Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Weather forecast for coming days

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

32 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

2 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

2 hours ago

One dead, five wounded in Chad prison breakout

2 hours ago

Political will of PTI govt to work for gaining res ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.