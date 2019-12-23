UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Paceman Philander To Retire After England Series

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:30 PM

South Africa paceman Philander to retire after England series

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :South Africa seamer Vernon Philander announced on Monday the upcoming Test series against England will bring down the curtain on his international career.

Philander made his Proteas debut in a one-day-international in 2007 but came to worldwide prominence four years later in Cape Town when he marked his Test debut by taking five wickets for 15 runs in seven overs as Australia were bowled out for just 47 in their second innings. He was named player of the match in a fixture South Africa won by eight wickets.

The 34-year-old has played 60 Tests, taking 216 wickets at an impressively low average of 22.16. He has also appeared in 30 ODIs and seven T20 internationals.

The four-Test series against England starts on December 26 at Centurion.

The final Test in Johannesburg begins on January 24.

"I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey," Philander said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

"My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to." Graeme Smith, Philander's former Test captain who is CSA's interim director of cricket, praised Philander's cricket and his character.

"One of the many things that have stood out for me with Vern is his character, his determination and the way that he has always been up for a fight and a challenge has shown the heart of the man," Smith said.

"I hope he can finish his final series for South Africa with the same character and flair that has become synonymous with him."

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Australia Man Johannesburg Cape Town Same Vernon South Africa January December

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

16 minutes ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

16 minutes ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

34 minutes ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

30 minutes ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

30 minutes ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.