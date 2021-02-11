UrduPoint.com
South Africa Put Pakistan In To Bat In First Twenty20I

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

South Africa put Pakistan in to bat in first Twenty20I

Lahore, Pakistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :South African captain Heinrich Klaasen won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat in the first Twenty20 International in Lahore on Thursday.

Pakistan, who won the preceding two-match Test series 2-0, rested Hasan Ali, who was man of the match in the second Test by taking ten wickets.

South Africa are without their regular captain Quinton de Kock and other stars who returned home for the Australia series, which was cancelled over the Covid-19 situation.

Twenty-six-year-old off-spinner Jacques Snyman has been handed his first T20I cap.

The other two Twenty20 Internationals will also be played in Lahore on Saturday and Sunday.

Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jacques SynmanUmpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (PAK) tv umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK)Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

